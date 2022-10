SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a statement Monday, the ACC announced that the start time and TV network for Syracuse’s game on October 29 will not be announced until after the SU/Clemson game on October 22.

According to the release sent by the conference, the game will be at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.

To purchase tickets to the SU/Notre Dame game