SU players react to possibly playing in front of limited crowds

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus is now hitting the court. The NCAA has announced that the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would only be played in front of severely limited crowds of family and essential personnel at the arenas. Hours later, the ACC followed suit.
The ACC announced that beginning Thursday, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators, cleared media, and guests of the athletes.
The future of the ACC Tournament is unsure, and for fans of the Orange, they are wondering if Wednesday night’s big upset over UNC was SU’s last performance this season. NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco reports from Greensboro with how the team is reacting.
