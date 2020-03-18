SU Pro Day, Spring Football Saturday canceled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in light of yesterday’s decision by the Atlantic Coast Conference to cancel all athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the Syracuse football program’s annual Pro Day and AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” events have been canceled.
The decision to cancel the events was made in accordance with recommendations by Syracuse University, as well as national, state and county health officials, to follow best practices for mitigating the further spread of COVID-19.
Originally scheduled for Monday, March 23, the team’s Pro Day was indefinitely postponed last week prior to Wednesday’s cancellation. AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” had been scheduled for April 18 and was to serve as the fan-centered culmination of the Orange’s spring practice season.
