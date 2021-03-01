SU scores big win over North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With time running short to impress the NCAA Tournament committee, the SU men’s basketball team picked a good time to record its best win of the season. 

Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points, while Quincy Guerrier added 18 points, as the Orange knocked off North Carolina 72-70 on Monday. Syracuse overcame a 53-33 rebounding deficit by forcing 20 turnovers and shooting 41% from the field.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 14-8 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.  Next up is the regular-season finale Wednesday night against Clemson.  That will be a 5 p.m. tip. 

