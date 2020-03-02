SU spring football schedule announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Syracuse Orange football team begins 2020 spring drills on Sunday, March 8 and will cap its spring season with the second annual AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” on April 18.



Details for AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday,” including start time, location and format will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prior to the event, fifth-year head coach Dino Babers will hold 14 practices over the span of seven weeks. The spring schedule also includes the team’s annual Pro Day for 2020 NFL Draft hopefuls, which is set for Monday, March 23.

The Orange return 35 letterwinners and 13 starters (7 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists) from a squad that finished the 2019 season strong, winning two of its last three games.

The Orange open the 2020 campaign on Sept. 4 at Boston College and host Colgate in their home opener on Sept. 19.



2020 Syracuse Football Spring Practice Schedule (Subject to change)

Sunday, March 8

Tuesday, March 10

Thursday, March 12

Monday, March 23 – Pro Day (Ensley Athletic Center)

Tuesday, March 24

Thursday, March 26

Saturday, March 28

Tuesday, March 31

Thursday, April 2

Saturday, April 4

Tuesday, April 7

Thursday, April 9

Saturday, April 11

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16

Saturday, April 18 – AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” (TBD)