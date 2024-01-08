SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — No. 25 Syracuse (12-2, 2-1 ACC) returned to the win column with a 71-64 victory against Boston College (9-7, 1-2 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. Grad student Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 21 points, while freshman Sophie Burrows recorded a career-high 17 points.

The Orange improve to 9-0 at home, marking the second-straight year Syracuse has started the season with nine-consecutive wins on its home court under the direction of head coach Felisha Legette-Jack . Overall, ‘Cuse has won 13-straight games in the JMA Dome.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse got off to a slow start, missing its first eight shots, but Fair’s free throw with 47 seconds on the clock gave the Orange an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. ‘Cuse started to pull away in the second quarter. A pair of free throws by Burrows gave Syracuse a 17-16 lead and sparked the Orange on a 17-5 scoring run. Kyra Wood capped the run with a layup that gave Syracuse its largest lead of the first half, 31-21. Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner hit a free throw with two seconds left to send Syracuse into the locker room with a 32-22 halftime lead.

The ‘Cuse offense continued to click after intermission as the Orange scored the first nine points of the third quarter to take a 41-22 lead. Syracuse led, 52-38, after three quarters before Boston College fought back and used an 8-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to seven, 56-49, with 5:38 remaining. The Eagles twice got within five in the final minute of play, but the Orange hit 9-of-10 free throws over the final 60 seconds to secure the victory.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Fair moved into sole possession of 17th place on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with her performance against the Eagles, increasing her career total to 2,965.

Burrows and Saniaa Wilson both pulled down eight rebounds for the Orange. It was a career high for Burrows.

Syracuse scored 20 or more points in both the second and third quarters. It marked the first time the Orange have reached 20 points in consecutive quarters.

Every player who saw action for the Orange scored.

UP NEXT

Syracuse goes back on the road to take on Wake Forest on Thursday, January 11 at 11:30 a.m.