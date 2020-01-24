SU suffers lopsided loss to Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot can happen in a two-week span during the college basketball season. While the SU men have won four straight vaulting themselves into a tie for fourth place in the ACC standings, the SU women have struggled during that same stretch.

Thursday night, the ‘Cuse ladies lost for the third time in their last four games falling to Duke 88-58.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first seven minutes of the contest and never looked back.

Leaonna Odom led all scorers with 23 points. All-ACC guard Haley Gorecki chipped in with 19 points and nine assists. The biggest spark in the first half came from Mikayla Boykin who made four three-pointers in the span of 63 seconds.

Boykin had 15 points in the first half as Duke led 49-28.

Syracuse was paced by 14 points from Kiki Lewis. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 12 points while Gabby Cooper contributed 11.

With the loss, Syracuse drops to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Next up for the Orange is a trip to Wake Forest on Sunday.

