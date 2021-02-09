SU takes on NC State Tuesday night; is it a must-win game? Hear from Sports Director Steve Infanti on the matchup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re down to the final few weeks of the college basketball season and the question is, is Tuesday’s game against NC State a must-win for the Orange if they hope to make it to the NCAA tournament.
NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti gave his thoughts on ESPN radio on his daily radio show “Orange Nation” on if Tuesday night’s game is a must-win for Syracuse.
Listen to Steve below:
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App