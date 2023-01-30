SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To commemorate the first-ever football game played at Yankee Stadium in 1923 – which happened to be Syracuse versus Pittsburgh, the Orange are headed to the Bronx to take on the Pitt Panthers this November.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Watch interview with SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack

“This game is 100 years in the making and will celebrate a milestone anniversary in a historic venue,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “The unique circumstance of a centennial anniversary, coupled with six strong opponents scheduled to visit the JMA Wireless Dome, will make this year’s home schedule an impactful experience for our student-athletes and continue a longstanding partnership with the Yankees organization. I look forward to our fans giving us a tremendous home field advantage in Yankee Stadium, just as they have in all our previous trips.”

The full 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. Monday, January 30.

Syracuse season ticket packages will include the six scheduled games in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets for the Pitt game will go on sale at a later date, with 2023 Syracuse season ticket holders receiving exclusive first access to purchase discounted tickets.

Season ticket renewals will launch in conjunction with the schedule release Monday evening January 30 via fans MyCuse Account. The deadline to renew season tickets will be May 1. Fans interested in becoming a new season ticket holder can place their deposits at Cuse.com/Tickets, securing their spot for the 2023 season.

There will be no price increases in 2023, while some sections will see price decreases as the $99 season ticket offer will expand to additional sections this season.