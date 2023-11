SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the JMA Wireless Dome tonight, the Syracuse Orange defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The final score was 89-77.

Judah Mintz led the Orange in scoring as he netted a game-high 26 points. Mintz was followed by JJ Starling who scored 17 points. Starling also had a team-high seven assists against Canisius.

The Orange will be in action again next Tuesday, Nov. 14, when they take on Colgate inside the Dome.