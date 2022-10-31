SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time.
Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m.
If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network.
The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD)
- New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)