SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time.

Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m.

If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network.

The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 