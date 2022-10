SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29.

Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it.

It’s sold out.

To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 9.

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.

The game will follow Orange Nation beginning at 11:30 a.m.