SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — History has been made! The Syracuse University men’s soccer team made it to the championship game in the NCAA soccer tournament for the first time ever and came home with the win.

The end of the regular game was 2-2 and after a round of overtime, the score remained the same.

The Orange then came out victorious in their quest for a national title, winning to Indiana 7-6 in penalty kicks.

Indiana has won eight National Championships and Syracuse has made history with its first-ever appearance and win in the NCAA tournament final.

