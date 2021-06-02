SU WLAX ends great run ranked No. 2 in final poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After an improbable run to the NCAA Championship game, the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team finishes the year ranked No.2 in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll.

SU went 17-4 this season despite losing two of its best players to injury. The Orange persevered through the toughest schedule in the nation all the way to the title game before falling to Boston College this past Sunday.

This finish is tied for the best IWLCA poll for the ‘Cuse. SU also finished second in the 2012 and 2014 polls.