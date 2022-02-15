SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU Women fell short against the Seminoles Tuesday night.

Teisha Hyman earned her first double-double of the season in Tuesday night’s loss to Florida State, 73-67. She had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in the ACC loss. Hyman also added five assists, two steals, and a block.

Syracuse (11-13 overall, 4-10 ACC) returns to the court for its third game in six days when the Orange face Virginia Tech on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.