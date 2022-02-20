SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU women remain undefeated following a matchup against Stony Brook Sunday at the Dome, ending with a final score of 12-11.

The Orange now move to 3-0 overall at the start of their season.

Leading in scoring for the third time in a row was Meaghan Tyrell, earning 4 goals total.

Megan Carney tallied 3 goals, Emma Tyrrell put up 1 goal, and Emily Hawryschuk and Olivia Adamson recorded 2 each.

At the start of the game, SU’s Lacrosse Legends Day featured Roy Simmons Jr. ’59’s induction into the Orange’s Ring of Honor, Katie Rowan’s ’09, and Gary Gait’s 90’s jersey retirement ceremonies.

Starting off, the Orange held their own against the Seawolves by maintaining possession and control through play and going into the second frame 3-2.

Scoring remained close as neither team led by more than 3 points at any time. Going into halftime, the Orange led 6-5.

Stony Brook scored three unanswered goals to take the lead 9-8 in the third, prompting SU to answer back with 4 straight goals for the win.