SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – Cheyenne McEvans, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, has transferred to Syracuse becoming the third University at Buffalo transfer to join their former head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at SU. In her first few weeks at the helm of the Syracuse women’s basketball program, Legette-Jack has added five transfers to an Orange squad that returns six players from the 2021-22 season.

McEvans will join fellow UB transfers Georgia Woolley and Soniaa Wilson in Syracuse next semester.

“Cheyenne will bring the full CAB approach to our Salt City,” Legette-Jack said. “She is an incredible, cultured person who is an amazing student and a leader on the court. Chey locks in on defense and she gets to the nail with tenacity of purpose. We are fortunate that Cheyenne will join us as we pursue championships in the classroom and on the court. Orange Nation, please help me welcome Cheyenne to the best university in the country!”

McEvans appeared in 12 games earning 10 starts at Buffalo this past season. She averaged 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. She scored 10 points and had six rebounds against South Carolina at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas and had a season-high 16 points against Princeton.

As a freshman, McEvans started 20-of-22 games for the Bulls earning MidAtlantic Conference (MAC) All-Freshman Team honors. She averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three-point range. McEvans finished the season with nine-straight games scoring in double figures.

McEvans scored 1,500 points at Southfield A&T High School and averaged 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a senior. She helped the Warriors to four-straight OAA League Championships, two district championships and a Michigan State Final Four. She was a two-time Associated Press Division I All-State selection, was named All-League three times and earned All-North First Team honors as a senior.

McEvans was valedictorian of her graduating class at Southfield A&T and was on the high honor roll all four years.