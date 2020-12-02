SU women to play Penn State on December 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team will play host to Penn State on Sunday, December 6 at 2 p.m. The non-converence game will also be nationally televised on the ACC Network and Debbie Antonelli and Jenn Hildreth will be on the call.
The Orange are currently ranked No. 22 and Sunday’s game will be the 20th time the two teams have met. The Nittany Lions lead the series 16-3, but SU is 2-1 over Penn State under head coach Quentin Hillsman, including winning the the last matchup in 2014, 61-39.
