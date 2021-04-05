SU women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman receives national recognition

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman is one of 14 NCAA Division I coaches named to the 2021 Achieving Coaching Excellence® College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll.
The honor roll recognizes coaches in men’s and women’s basketball that demonstrate coaching excellence on and off the court.
Hillsman guided the Orange to an eighth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance in his 15th season at the helm. The Orange advanced to the second round for the second-straight tournament and finished the season 15-9 overall and 9-7 in the ACC.
Hillsman is joined on the list by fellow ACC head coach Kenny Brooks (Virginia Tech). Delaware’s Natasha Adair and Missouri State’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton earned Head of the Class honors.