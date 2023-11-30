SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Freshman forward Alyssa Latham scored a season-high 23 points as Syracuse beat Alabama, 79-73, Thursday evening inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Latham grabbed 10 boards en route to her third double-double of the campaign as the Orange improve to 6-1 in 2023-24.

Fifth year guard Dyaisha Fair connected on four of her five shots from beyond the arc for 20 points in the victory while also dishing out seven assists. Junior forward Kyra Wood collected her second straight double-double, scoring 10 points while picking up 13 rebounds.

Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 18 points.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Alabama looked to mount a comeback after trailing 35-29 at half, cutting the Orange lead to two points (69-67) with 2:08 left in the game.

Latham grabbed her fifth offensive board and made the layup with 1:23 left, later sinking the free throw for the three-point play to extend Syracuse’s lead to five, 72-67. The Orange connected on seven of their eight free throws at the charity stripe in the final 1:04 to hold onto the win.

STARTERS SHINE

The starting five of Fair, Georgia Woolley , Latham, Alaina Rice , and Izabel Varejão were responsible for all but eight of Syracuse’s points for the game. Latham earned her third double-double of the year (23 points, 12 rebounds) with support from sophomore Kyra Wood (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Fair (16 points, 6 rebounds).

PRODUCING IN THE PAINT

The Orange once again dominated the boards, grabbing 47 rebounds in the game. Syracuse plucked 32 defensive rebounds compared to Alabama’s 15. The Orange also had 16 second-change points and 40 of its 79 points come from inside the paint.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Alabama became the third different opponent that Syracuse has faced for the first time in program history in head coach Felisha Legette-Jack ‘s tenure.

‘s tenure. The Orange played its eighth different SEC school on Thursday and first game against the conference since No. 20 Texas A&M on Nov. 14, 2018, a 75-65 victory.

Syracuse held their opponents to less than 30 first-half points for the fifth time.

The Orange went 14-17 at the line.

‘Cuse had a pair of 20-point scorers for the second straight game.

Latham has at least five rebounds in all seven contests this season.

Fair dished out a season-best seven assists.

NEXT GAME

Syracuse returns to the court on Monday, Dec. 4, when it hosts Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on ACC Network Extra.