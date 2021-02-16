SU Women’s basketball game against Notre Dame Thursday is postponed

|The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Syracuse at Notre Dame women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, has been postponed.
Notre Dame remains in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement.
As a result of the postponement, the Louisville-Pitt women’s basketball game on Thursday has been moved to an 8 p.m. tipoff and will air on ACC Network.
The full 2020-21 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.
