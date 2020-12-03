SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22nd ranked Syracuse women’s basketball team was scheduled to play the Lincoln PA Lions Wednesday, but the game was moved to the Melo Center and will be played as a scrimmage, after water droplets were found on the Dome’s court.
Before the scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off Wednesday, a game official noticed a few water droplets on the basketball court in the Dome.
The water droplets were most likely from the Dome’s roof, which is in the final stages of construction. So, out of “an abundance of caution” the game between Syracuse and Lincoln PA was moved to the Melo Center and will be played as a private scrimmage Wednesday night.
The University says they plan to have the issue fixed before the Syracuse men’s basketball game on Thursday against Niagara.
Syracuse women’s basketball will be back in action Sunday, December 6 when they host Penn State at 2 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record with over 100,000 patients
- Lawmakers urge Biden to add Mexican-Americans, other Hispanics to cabinet
- Viewers across the country deprived of critical national, local news during pandemic and local programming following DISH removal of Nexstar local TV stations
- Mexico considers waiving fees for naturalized US citizens visiting homelands
- SU women’s basketball game played as scrimmage after officials find water droplets on court Wednesday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App