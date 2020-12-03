SU women’s basketball game played as scrimmage after officials find water droplets on court Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 05: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange and players react in the first quarter against the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 5, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22nd ranked Syracuse women’s basketball team was scheduled to play the Lincoln PA Lions Wednesday, but the game was moved to the Melo Center and will be played as a scrimmage, after water droplets were found on the Dome’s court.

Before the scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off Wednesday, a game official noticed a few water droplets on the basketball court in the Dome.

The water droplets were most likely from the Dome’s roof, which is in the final stages of construction. So, out of “an abundance of caution” the game between Syracuse and Lincoln PA was moved to the Melo Center and will be played as a private scrimmage Wednesday night.

The University says they plan to have the issue fixed before the Syracuse men’s basketball game on Thursday against Niagara.

Syracuse women’s basketball will be back in action Sunday, December 6 when they host Penn State at 2 p.m.