SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Syracuse secured its second win of the South Point Shootout on Saturday with an 81-69 win over Iowa State. The Orange improve to 5-1 on the season and return home to face Alabama for the first ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Fifth years Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice combined for 55 points as Syracuse shot 45 percent from the field and forced 16 Iowa State turnovers in the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Orange closed the game on an 8-0 run and held ISU scoreless during the final three minutes of the game. During that stretch the Orange defense forced three Cyclone turnovers. Syracuse entered the fourth quarter with a six-point lead and used a 16-10 fourth quarter to secure the win.

2 BOUNCES BACK

After the lowest offensive performance (9 pts) of her Syracuse career on Saturday against Northern Iowa, Fair bounced back with a season-high 29 points to lead all scorers. Fair shot 12-for-25 from the field and added eight rebounds, one assist and no turnovers in the win.

ALAINA THE ASSASSIN

Rice followed up her 17-point performance from Friday with a career-high 26 points. The Rockledge, Fla., native shot 9-for-17 from the field and was 4-for-6 from downtown. She added five rebounds and two assists to her impressive stat line. Rice averaged an impressive 21.5 points per game over the two-game stretch at the South Point Shootout.

LOCK DOWN DEFENSE

The Orange forced 16 ISU turnovers while committing just five of their own. The Orange forced four key turnovers in the final five minutes. Georgia Woolley led the team with four steals. SU scored 15 points off turnovers in the win.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Dyaisha Fair recorded the 19 th 20-point performance of her Syracuse career.

recorded the 19 20-point performance of her Syracuse career. Alaina Rice had a career-high 26 points.

had a career-high 26 points. Syracuse scored 30 of its 81 points in the pain.

Syracuse improves to 4-0 all-time at the South Point Shootout

UP NEXT

Syracuse hosts Alabama in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch live on ACC Network.