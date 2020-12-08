SU women’s basketball team to play Binghamton on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team will take on the Binghmton Bearcats on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. The game will be on ACCNX with Isis Young and Cooper Boardman on the call.
The Orange are 3-0 on the young season and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points per game.
The Bearcats are 0-1 on the season, losing to Fairleigh Dickinson earlier in the month.
