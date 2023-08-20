LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s soccer team gained its first victory of the new season as the Orange shut out the Siena College Saints on the road, 3-0.

Syracuse got the scoring started in the 35th minute as sophomore Alyssa Abramson got the ball past the goalkeeper after a scramble in front of the net. Roughly four minutes later, the Orange scored again as redshirt freshman Erin Flurey netted a goal in the 39th minute.

Flurey is this year’s top returning scorer for SU after scoring four goals last season.

On the defensive side, the Orange were able to clamp down on Siena’s attack as the Saints only mustered three shots in the first half, allowing SU to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Syracuse then added a third goal with senior Hannah Pilley scoring in the 74th minute. Flurey continued her successful day on the pitch as she tallied an assist on Pilley’s goal.

The Orange kept the Saints off the score sheet as sophomore goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch made four saves in the second half, securing a 3-0 victory for SU.

Syracuse will travel back to SU Soccer Stadium for the squad’s home opener on Thursday, August 24 against Auburn at 3 p.m.