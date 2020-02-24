Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is 15-12 on the season and 8-8 in conference play. Last Wednesday, the Orange lost to No. 11 ranked Louisville 66-90, but rebounded on Saturday night with a win over Georgia Tech, 79-72. Next up for the Orange is Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

To get you ready for the Pitt game, NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and NewsChannel 9 Sports Reporter Darius Joshua will talk all things Orange basketball on Orange Nation Interactive on Wednesday at 3 p.m. only on LocalSYR.com. 

If you have a question you want answered about SU basketball, leave it below in the comments and it will be answered on the show!

