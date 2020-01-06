Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker on Saturday to Notre Dame, losing by just one point. Up next for the Orange is Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and Sports Reporter Darius Joshua will recap the Virginia Tech game and much more on Orange Nation Interactive on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Do you have a question about the team you want answered? Leave your comment below and the guys will answer it LIVE on Orange Nation Interactive!