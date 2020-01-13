Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team got a big win in overtime on Saturday night over reigning NCAA champion Virginia. Could this be the boost the Orange need to jumpstart their season? 

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and NewsChannel 9 Sports Reporter Darius Joshua talk all things SU basketball on Orange Nation Interactive on Wednesday at 3 p.m. If you have a question you want answered about the team, leave it in a comment below and the guys will answer it live during our show.

