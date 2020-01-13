Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive!

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Early scoring woes for Syracuse led to a 77-62 loss to ACC foe Miami (10-6, 2-3 ACC) Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla. The Orange (8-7, 2-2 ACC) are now 3-2 in the last five meetings with the 'Canes and 4-11 at Miami. Freshman Teisha Hyman came within a point of her personal best, scoring 15 today alongside redshirt junior Kiara Lewis. Sophomore Emily Engstler scored 11 points to eclipse the 300-point mark of her career.

"We were throwing the ball away up the floor and they were getting steals and making plays," head coach Quentin Hillsman said. "We made a couple of forced plays trying to get the ball inside, but that's how we play and we just have to do a better job at taking care of the ball. Now we have to get home, regroup, and get ready for Thursday."