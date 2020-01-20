Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, beating Virginia, Boston College, and Virginia Tech. The Orange will take on Notre Dame on Wednesday night. But before they do, join NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and NewsChannel 9 Sports Reporter Darius Joshua for Orange Nation Interactive on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The guys will talk all things SU basketball.

