(WSYR-TV) — A familiar Syracuse women’s basketball face is already coming back home to the program as its head coach, and a second one might be joining her.

I've been hearing that there is a strong possibility former Westhill head coach Sue Ludwig will be joining Felisha Legette-Jack's staff at SU. The two played together at Syracuse in the '80s and are among the best ever to put on an Orange uniform. (1/2) — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) March 27, 2022

Felisha Legette-Jack will be introduced as SU’s head women’s basketball coach Monday morning, and NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti has learned that her former teammate Sud Ludwig could be joining her staff.

Ludwig, who is the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in Section 3, has been the longtime leader of Westhill. She played with Legette-Jack at SU and when she graduated she was the program’s all-time assists leader. And while the two are among the best duos ever to wear Orange, Ludwig stopped short of confirming her position on the staff.

“The potential is certainly there. I can’t comment on that yet, but I’d love to be a part that journey for sure,” Ludwig told NewsChannel 9.

Legette-Jack, who starred at Nottingham before playing with the Orange, returns to her hometown with more than 30 years of coaching experience. She spent the last 10 years building the University at Buffalo’s women’s program into one of the perennial powers in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), leading the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments, including the 2018 Sweet Sixteen.

Legette-Jack’s Monday morning press conference is set for 11 a.m. Monday.