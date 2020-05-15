SU’s Gerry McNamara recognized by ESPN as one of the top young coaches in college basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse assistant men’s basketball coach Gerry McNamara started his career at SU in 2011. He’s won a National Title as a player for the Orange, back in 2003.

Friday, ESPN recognized McNamara as one of the top college basketball coaches under 40-years-old.

McNamara landed at number 23 on the list.

For the complete list and the article from ESPN, click on the link:

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/29157808/40-40-rank-best-young-coaches-college-basketball