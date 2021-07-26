SU’s Mikel Jones named to Butkus Award watch list

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (13) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the college football game between the Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 19, 2020 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones has been named to the Preseason Watch List for the Butkus award, which is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker. 

Jones is one of 51 selections for the list and among seven ACC linebackers. 

Last season, Jones led all linebackers in the country with four interceptions and was one of two players in the nation to create eight takeaways.  

Semifinalists will be named November 1; finalists November 22 and the winner will be announced in early December. 

