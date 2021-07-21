SU’s Sean Tucker named Doak Walker Award candidate

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) carries the ball against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

DALLAS (WSYR-TV) — After a stellar freshman season, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, an honor given out to the nation’s top running back.

Watch out for @seantucker2020 this season.



After a strong rookie year, he's on the preseason Doak Walker Award Watch Listhttps://t.co/ybU3mmkyGi pic.twitter.com/XjBYYKI5Fq — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) July 21, 2021

Last season, Tucker ran for 626 yards in just nine games. It is the third-highest total by an Orange freshman.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, which is voted on by a selection committee, will be announced in December.

The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.