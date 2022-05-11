(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.

Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.

“After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, Coach G-Mac, Coach Red and the rest of staff. I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone that has been helping in any way,” Hima tweeted.

The Orange had a need for a backup center after Frank Anselem announced this offseason he was transferring. Hima will join Jesse Edwards, who had a breakout 2021-22 season, John Bol Ajak and incoming freshman Peter Carey in a battle for playing time.