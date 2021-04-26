Syracuse adds an additional game to schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse has added an additional game to its slate, as the Orange are set to host Robert Morris on Friday, May 7, in replace of the previously canceled contest vs. Utah that weekend.

Faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the game broadcast on ACC Network. The Colonials are currently receiving votes in the Inside Lacrosse media poll.

‘Cuse will also host a limited number of fans for the event following the previously established procedures for admission. Men’s lacrosse season ticket holders (2020 season) will have the first opportunity to purchase a pod of seats (groups of 1-4 seats using nine-foot social distancing protocols).

Season ticket holders will get an email today with purchasing instructions during this presale, which begin on Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Should additional tickets remain, fans outside of season ticket holder groups will have an opportunity to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at Cuse.com/Tickets.

In order to attend the game, non-student fans must purchase a ticket in advance through their MyCuse Account (there will be no day of game sales). Student fans will have an opportunity to claim a free ticket (while supplies last). Students will receive an email on Tuesday with instructions on how to claim their ticket.

In addition, as per NYS guidelines, all fans in attendance must display proof of full vaccination (defined as the day of the event you are attending must be at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine) OR pre-entry COVID testing is a requirement in the Syracuse Stadium. Fans have two options to satisfy the pre-entry testing requirement:

Fans may obtain a PCR-type COVID test that is dated within 72 hours of the day of the event, and present their negative PCR test result upon entry to the Stadium; or, Fans may obtain an Antigen-type COVID test that is dated within six hours of the start of the event, and present their negative Antigen test result upon entry to the Stadium.

Patrons who have received the full course of the COVID vaccine should bring proof of vaccination to present upon entering the Stadium. Be advised that there is no onsite COVID testing available to the public at the Syracuse University Stadium.