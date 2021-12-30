Syracuse adds new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to its staff

(WSYR-TV) — Dino Babers finally has his new offensive coordinator. Robert Anae, who spent the last six seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers, led his previous offense to a top three ranking in the FBS in 2021.

He oversaw the offense that posted the third-highest total offense mark in the FBS this year – and now he's coming to 'Cuse.



Welcome @CoachAnae: https://t.co/ZDLoIvfjsq pic.twitter.com/Q9wj8jlhZ1 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 30, 2021

“Coach Anae has proven to lead a number of successful offenses in his career, including in the ACC,” said head coach Dino Babers. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Syracuse and look forward to him getting started with our team.”

Along with his tenure in Charlottesville, Anae was an offensive coordinator with BYU, and had additional stops at Arizona, Texas Tech, UNLV, Boise State, Ricks College and Hawaii.

“I want to thank Dino Babers for this opportunity,” Anae said. “He’s a friend I’ve known for many years and look forward to working alongside a great offensive mind that as an offensive staff we can use at our disposal.”

During the 2021 season, UVA was one-of-five programs in the FBS to average over 500 yards of total offense (515.8 YPG). Anae is a three-time nominee for the Frank Boyles Award. The honor is given to the country’s top assistant coach.

He's got three active QBs in the NFL and his most recent group had the nation's #2 passing attack this year.



Welcome our new quarterbacks coach, @Coach_Beck7https://t.co/WpFSTNeZKX pic.twitter.com/EbppYHp3xB — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 30, 2021

Beck joins SU as QB coach

Jason Beck also joins Babers’ staff this offseason. Beck, who also coached at Virginia with Anae, will lead the Orange quarterbacks in 2022.

This past season, Virginia had the country’s second-best passing offense with 392.6 YPG.

“Coach Beck has developed a number of outstanding quarterbacks in his career,” said head coach Dino Babers. “We welcome him and his family to Syracuse and I’m excited to have him get started with our program.”

Beck has spent the last six seasons as the quarterbacks coach at UVA, and his latest QB, Brennan Armstrong, was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as well as a finalist for the Manning Award this season.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and looking forward to coming to Syracuse and getting to work,” Beck said. “I’m thankful to Coach Babers for this great opportunity and excited to continue to work with Coach Anae.”

Prior to joining the Virginia staff, he spent three seasons at his alma mater, coaching quarterbacks at BYU from 2013-15 where he coached current New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill.