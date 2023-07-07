SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse and Cornell have scheduled a men’s basketball encounter for Tuesday, December 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Syracuse-Cornell Series:

• The Orange have a 96-31 advantage in the all-time series.

I• t will be the 127th encounter between Syracuse and Cornell, making the Big Red the second most familiar foe in Orange hoop history.

•The Central New York rivals will meet for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

•Syracuse has claimed 41 straight matchups with Cornell, a streak that dates back to the 1968-69 campaign.

•Joseph Girard III had 19 points, leading five Syracuse performers who scored in a double digits, when the Orange defeated the Big Red last winter, 78-63.

•Cornell was 17-11 overall and 7-7 in the Ivy League a year ago. Coach Brian Earl has guided the Big Red to back-to-back winning seasons.

The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in the last year of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. Adrian Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year in charge of the Syracuse program. The Orange return starting guard Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg., 4.6 apg.), a member of the All-ACC Rookie Team, and forward Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior).