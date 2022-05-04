SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Syracuse University Athletics have announced the return of a home-and-home series between Syracuse University and Penn State. The teams have signed to play the series in 2027 and 2028.

The Orange will play at Penn State in 2027 and will host the Nittany Lions in 2028.

“The Syracuse-Penn State series is one of tremendous historic significance for our University, community, alumni and Orange fans around the world,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “We are excited to renew this historic rivalry.”

The teams first squared off at the Polo Grounds in 1922 and ended in a 0-0 tie, and last met in 2013 at MetLife Stadium where Penn State came away victorious. The Orange and the Nittany Lions have played a total of 71 times. Together, the schools have played a total of 1,354 games and are tied for the fifth all-time among FBS programs.

The 2022 Orange return 17-of-22 starters from last year’s squad including a pair of First Team All-ACC selections in All-American running back Sean Tucker and linebacker Mikel Jones, setting up for an exciting fall. Season tickets to Syracuse’s seven-game home schedule are available at cuse.com/tickets.