(WSYR-TV) — Just when #OrangeNation was riding high with the men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak, an injury to Jesse Edwards has derailed the excitement.

Thursday, Syracuse University announced the 6’11” junior has suffered a season-ending fracture to his left wrist.

It is unclear when Edwards suffered the injury, but SU says the center was hurt sometime during their win over Boston College Tuesday night. Edwards only played 13 minutes after fouling out in the second half.

This had been Edwards’ breakout season with the Orange. After Bourama Sidibe was injured at the beginning of the season, Edwards stepped into the starting lineup and was averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Syracuse (13-11, 7-6 in the ACC) has seven games left in the regular season, and according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, is currently on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 2015 when they were under a self-imposed postseason ban. They also have never had a losing season under head coach Jim Boeheim. SU needs to win three more games to ensure a non-losing season.

The Orange travels to Virginia Tech Saturday for a game at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.