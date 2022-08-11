(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women’s basketball season begins November 7 when they will face Stony Brook at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange have 8 home games at the Dome during the non-conference schedule, which was announced on August 11. Syracuse says they will announce game times and television networks at a later date.

Syracuse will begin their season with four-straight home games before they hit the road with a match-up against Penn State in State College on November 21. The Orange will then return home to host Bucknell on November 25 and then get back on the road for back-to-back road games for the only time in the first half of the season on November 30 at Purdue and then on December 4 at Yale.

The team will close out the non-conference season with three straight home games against Coppin State on December 8, Wagner on December 11, and Albany on December 20.

Six of Syracuse’s 11 non-conference opponents are from New York State, including Albany, who won the America East Tournament and made their way to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. When Syracuse plays against Coppin State on December 8, they will fulfill their commitment to the Syracuse/MEAC Alliance, which was signed last year, to connect institutions, student-athletes, staff, and alumni.