Syracuse basketball fans invited to ‘Stripe the Dome’ for three upcoming games

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University invites fans to “Stripe the Dome” for three key ACC home games later this season.

Fans are encouraged to wear an orange, white, or blue shirt depending on their seat location to create a spectacle throughout the Dome.

Below are the games featured in the “Stripe the Dome” promotion.

  • January 4  vs. Notre Dame
  • February 1 vs. Duke
  • February 29 vs. North Carolina

Below are the colors Syracuse University wants fans to wear based on the section your seat is in. The color scheme shifts for each game.

SectionsNotre Dame (Jan. 4)Duke (Feb. 1)North Carolina (Feb. 29)
111 to 116 and 313 to 319 OrangeBlue White
107 to 110, 123 to 125 and 307 to 312 WhiteOrangeBlue
101 to 106 and 301 to 306 BlueWhiteOrange

Tickets for all regular-season home games are available online (Cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-DOME-TIX) and at the Dome Box Office located in the Ensley Athletic Center.

