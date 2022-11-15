SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962.

Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah Mintz had a career-high 20 points, sophomore forward Benny Williams followed with a personal-best 17, senior guard Joseph Girard III contributed 14 and senior center Jesse Edwards tallied 10 points.

The Raiders took off on a 20-14 run over the Orange to cement a 44-30 lead going into the break. Within the first frame, Williams and Girard each put up nine points to keep the Orange in within distance, but were never able to jump in front for the remainder of the matchup.

Syracuse outscored Colgate in the second half, 38-36, but the Raider advantage was too big to overcome. The Orange were unable to get closer than 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

Mintz tallied 14 of his 20 points in the second half to pace the Orange.

Syracuse will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 19, as the squad is set to face Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip off is set for 4:00 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.