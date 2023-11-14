SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tuesday night’s matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Syracuse Orange took on the Colgate Raiders.

With a final score of 79-75, the Orange are officially on a winning streak, with their third victory against Colgate tonight in a close game.

For a good portion of the game, it looked like Colgate was going to have SU’s number yet again. The Raiders scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 54-30 lead.

All the Orange did after that was erase a 24-point deficit en route to an improbable 79-75 victory. Chris Bell, Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling keyed the comeback.

Bell, the sophomore forward, set a new career-high with 25 points. Mintz was next in line with 23 points and eight assists. Starling finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Baldwinsville product hit a couple of big free throws with 1:07 to go to give Syracuse its first lead since it was 3-0 at 72-70.

Colgate did finish with 12 more rebounds than SU, but the Orange actually had the rebounding edge by one in the second half. The Raiders had four players finish in double-figures, led by 17 points from Keegan Records.

With the victory, SU improves to 3-0. Next week, the Orange will head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational where they will take on the #7 Tennessee Volunteers Monday afternoon, Nov. 20.