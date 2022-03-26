(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s lacrosse team defeated #11 Duke 14-10 Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

SU had 61 shots on goal, almost double the 33 Duke took. SU also edged out Duke for faceoffs, winning 16 of the 28.

The first goal was earned by Su’s Matteo Corsi around the 4 minute mark. This was Corsi’s third goal for the season. Saam Olexo also scored his third goal of the season about a minute later, followed by Duke’s first goal.

By the 4:55 mark, Syracuse scored another 3 times, once each by Berkman, Dordevic, and Curry.

Syracuse kept the heat on in the second period, scoring two more times before Duke got their second goal.

Duke and Syracuse had an exciting third period with Duke almost catching up, ending the period at 10-9. Duke would stay on Syracuse’s tail and each team scored once by the 12:43 mark in the fourth period, but then Syracuse’s offense secured the lead, with Dordevic, Curry, and Seebold securing a 4 point lead to finish the game 14-10.