Syracuse beats Georgetown on the road

WASHINGTON, D.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Juniors Meaghan Tyrell and Megan Carney combined for seven goals to lead No. 3/3 Syracuse to a 15-10 victory against Georgetown on Tuesday. The Orange scored the first 10 goals and led by 12 in the second half before the Hoyas made a late push.



“The first half was a great response to a tough loss at North Carolina,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “We’re happy with the ‘W’ and we’ll move forward to get ready for Virginia.”



Syracuse (7-1) took control early, starting the game on a 10-0 scoring run. Tyrrell found the back of the net 26 seconds into the game on an assist from Carney to get the offense going. Tyrrell had two goals and two assists during the run, while Carney scored a goal and dished out two assists. Freshman Jenny Markey scored her first career goal at the 20:24 mark and her second of the day with 16:55 on the clock gave the Orange a 10-0 advantage.



The teams traded goals before sophomore Emma Tyrrell and Carney netted back-to-back goals to give Syracuse a 13-2 lead at intermission. The 13 goals and the 11-goal halftime advantage are season highs.



Goals by Carney and Meaghan Tyrell gave Syracuse its largest lead of the day at 15-3 with 18:29 remaining. Georgetown (3-6) attempted a comeback with seven consecutive goals, but the game was out of reach.