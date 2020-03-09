Syracuse begins spring football practices

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a disappointing 5-7 2019 football season, the Orange football team was eager to return to practice this spring.

SU went through a lot of changes during the spring. A new offensive coordinator in Sterling Gilbert and a new defensive coordinator in Tony White are the biggest changes to the Orange coaching staff.

Syracuse will hold a total of 15 practices ending with a “Spring Football Saturday” on April 18th with a site to still be determined. The full schedule is below.

2020 Syracuse Football Spring Practice Schedule (Subject to change)
Sunday, March 8
Tuesday, March 10
Thursday, March 12

Monday, March 23 – Pro Day (Ensley Athletic Center)
Tuesday, March 24
Thursday, March 26
Saturday, March 28
Tuesday, March 31
Thursday, April 2
Saturday, April 4

Tuesday, April 7

Thursday, April 9

Saturday, April 11

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16
Saturday, April 18 – AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” (TBD)

