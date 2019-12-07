Syracuse blows out Georgia Tech to end three-game losing streak

ATLANTA, GA (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse headed on the road for its first conference game in need of a win, and it got it.

In emphatic fashion, SU blows out Georgia Tech 97-63 for its first ACC win.

Both redshirt-junior Elijah Hughes and sophomore Buddy Boeheim led the way with career-high efforts in the easy win for the Orange. Hughes dropped 33 points and Boeheim added 26, 20 of which came in the second half. Both hit six threes in the win.

The Orange started the game in total control thanks to Hughes. He scored the the team’s first 12 points on four made threes and had 26 first half points on five total made threes. His effort pushed SU to a 48-28 first half lead.

In the second half, Buddy took over. The sophomore scored the first 11 points to open the half to put the Orange up 59-32 at the 16:05 mark. Boeheim scored 20 second half points on the way to his new career-high on 75 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Junior Marek Dolezaj and freshman Joe Girard III reached double figures as well, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Howard Washington played the second most minutes of his career logging 17 and dishing a career-high 8 assists.

Hughes finished the game 10-15 from the field, 6-11 from three point range and 7-7 from the foul line. Boeheim finished the afternoon 8-15 from the field, 6-13 from deep and 4-4 from the free throw line.

In the win Syracuse forces 19 Georgia Tech turnovers. Michael Devoe, the leading scorer in the ACC entering the day at 23.8 points per game, was held to 7 points on 2-12 shooting.

Syracuse improves to 5-4(1-1) this season. The Orange will have the week off before heading to old Big East rival Georgetown next Saturday, December 14th, at 1pm.