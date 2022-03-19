STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team bounced back Saturday with 14-9 win over Stony Brook. With this win, the Orange improves to 3-4 overall and (0-1) in the ACC.

Syracuse and Stony Brook were tied at five at the break. The Orange went on a 4-0 run in the second half to take a 10-6 lead and never let up.

The Syracuse attack was led by Tucker Dordevic who netted a career-high six goals on the day. Brendan Curry and Owen Seebold each had three goals.

Syracuse returns home to the Carrier Dome this Saturday to face Duke in a noon matinée.