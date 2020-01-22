Syracuse defensive coordinator Zach Arnett leaves the Orange for Mississippi State

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Only 11 days after Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers announced the hiring of Zach Arnett as the team’s defensive coordinator, Arnett has reportedly left the team and accepted a job at Mississippi State.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel on Twitter.

Sources: Mississippi State is expected to hire Zach Arnett as defensive coordinator. He'd recently taken the Syracuse DC job. Arnett runs the 3-3-5 defense he learned from Rocky Long. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2020

Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack released a statement saying, “We are disappointed that Zach Arnett has decided not to honor the commitment he made to Syracuse University. We will continue to work diligently to find the best defensive coach for our program.”

According to Mississippi State’s athletics website, Arnett will serve as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs.

According to the Mississippi State website, Arnett said in a statement, “I couldn’t pass up the chance to join an SEC program like Mississippi State. I am grateful to Coach Leach and [Director of Athletics] John Cohen for the opportunity to be a part of this first-class institution. Mississippi State has a history of great defenses. The staff Coach Leach has assembled is tremendous, and I can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”

Arnett previously came to Syracuse from San Diego State, where he led the Aztec defense and helped the team to a 10-3 record last season.

It is unknown if Arnett ever signed a contract with Syracuse.

