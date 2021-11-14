Syracuse Dominates in Second Half To Beat Drexel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange trailed by one at the half but made some adjustments and turned things around. SU went on an 8-0 run and never looked back beating Drexel 75-60 and improving to 2-0 on this young season.

Buddy Boeheim led the way for SU with a game high 23 points along with four assists. His brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 points and four rebounds.  Joe Girard and Cole Swider ended the day with 11 points. Swider added five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

SU shot 63% in the second half and outscored Drexel 43-27.

Syracuse returns home to host Colgate on Saturday, November, 20th at 5:00 p.m.

